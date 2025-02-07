A former cub scout leader, swimming coach and first aid instructor has been given a 22-year sentence for 79 counts of sexually abusing 19 boys over about 30 years.

Ian Silvester, 60, of Locks Hill, Portslade, was jailed for 16 years and told that must serve at least two thirds of his term in prison and a further six years on licence.

Silvester had denied the offences and was convicted in November after a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was jailed today (Friday 7 February) at the same court by Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Judge Laing told Silvester: “You are the very definition of a paedophile hiding in plain sight. You are a prolific sex offender … targeting young boys repeatedly for your sexual pleasure.”

Lesley Bates, prosecuting, said: “All of these offences involved a gross abuse of trust, grooming and targeting of victims.

“There was a considerable manipulation of families and parents, particularly lure victims away from their home. The harm has been considerable and in many cases persistent and ongoing.

“He must have known that his behaviour was unwelcome and inappropriate and caused upset an distress.”

Miss Bates said that he had confronted about his behaviour a number of times and investigated by the police at least four times.

He was made the subject of an order to restrict his access to children but whenever he looked like landing in trouble, he moved on and took a different approach to continue abusing boys.

Miss Bates read from a number of victim impact statements prepared by many of those who had given evidence at his trial.

One of his victims said: “As a child I was raised to always listen to and obey an adult’s instructions.

“Ian Silvester took advantage of this. He did so maliciously, intentionally and deceptively. It’s had a lifelong impact on me.

“I was a seven-year-old child. He was an adult. He knew how to manipulate me.”

Silvester left him with “lifelong scars” and feelings of deep sadness, having been a nurse and a trusted family friend, but “he used it to pursue his depraved interests”.

The former Hove cub said: “I physically recoil whenever anyone touches me unexpectedly – even those I love.

“If I hadn’t met Ian Silvester, I wouldn’t have battled with the depression and suicidal thoughts that I have to this day.”

Another former cub said: “I was eight years old – a cub in the 12th Hove pack and he was a leader of a neighbouring pack.”

He was fun to be around, prompting the boy to switch to the 1st Hove where Silvester abused him and others.

Another victim said that when his mother was dying of breast cancer, Silvester manipulated her to isolate and abuse the boy.

And another said: “His behaviour towards me was a complete violation of trust (and had) left a profound scar.”

Many good cub and scout leaders will feel guilt, he said, adding: “The fallout from Ian Silvester’s behaviour will be vast.”

The court was told: “His behaviour was a gross abuse of power and trust. His abuse of trust has cast a long shadow over my life.”

He regretted not coming forward sooner and felt guilt that, because he and not done so, others had suffered.

It was deep-rooted deviance and harrowing systematic abuse, said another of the boys, and he duped many people, adding: “For years, I carried the burden alone (and) felt anger and resentment.”

Others spoke of carrying “a dark secret”, turning to drink and drugs and behaving in self-destructive ways and having to have therapy and counselling.

And more victims added their voice, with one calling him “a monster” and another said: “The abuse by Ian Silvester has had a massive impact on my life.”

One victim spoke today from the witness box, saying: “Mr Silvester was like a father figure to me.”

He said that he had been in denial about Silvester’s abuse but, having becoe a father, had had counselling.

The court case brought things back to the surface and he added: “I’ve been having nightmares, feeling stress and not sleeping properly.”

The final victim felt “used and betrayed” and unable to be the father that his own three children needed.

James Hay, defending, said: “For a long time, he had no insight into the harm he was causing not just the boys but the families of those boys.”