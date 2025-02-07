Flats in Hove were evacuated after a carbon monoxide alarm went off last night (Thursday 6 February).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the incident in Lansdowne Place, Hove, at about 8pm.

The road was closed and a cordon put in place – and ambulance crews treated some people who were feeling unwell.

The fire service said: “We were called to an incident at 7.59pm yesterday to Lansdowne Place.

“A carbon monoxide alarm was sounding in a flat.

“Crews used breathing apparatus to enter the property.

“All residents in the building were asked to leave.

“A small number of people reported feeling unwell and were assisted by crews and the ambulance service.

“The gas board was alerted and we handed over the incident.”

For more information about carbon monoxide, click here.