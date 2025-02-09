Five men have been arrested after a woman reported being raped in Brighton overnight.

She made the claim to police this morning (Sunday 9 February) and, within hours, a number of police cars were sees in Montpelier Place, at and opposite the top of Borough Street.

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton have arrested five men on suspicion of rape following a report received on Sunday morning (9 February).

“At around 9.40am, a woman in her twenties reported having been raped overnight at a property in Montpelier Place, Brighton.

“She is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is now under way.

“As part of those inquiries, five men – aged 38, 32, 32, 26 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

“They remain in custody at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances.

“No further information is available.”