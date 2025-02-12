A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the centre of Brighton yesterday evening (Tuesday 11 February).

Sussex Police said today: “Emergency services responded to an altercation involving three young people in in North Street, Brighton, at around 5.40pm on Tuesday 11 February.

“The altercation resulted in a 16-year-old boy, from Brighton, being injured with a knife.

“The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“The injury is not thought to be life-threatening.

“Officers undertook a search of the area but did not locate anyone believed to be involved in the incident.

“Further CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1035 of 11/02.

“There will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”