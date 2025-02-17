The Sugababes will headline Pride on Sunday this year, organisers have announced.
The noughties girl band join Mariah Carey on this year’s line up for the event, which take place in Preston Park on the first weekend of August.
The band is now performing with its original line-up – Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy.
They previously played Preston Park in 2023 as headliners for the short-lived Pub in the Park festival.
Brighton Pride managing director Paul Kemp said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton and Hove Pride.
“They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever.
“Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”
give pride back to the LGP people of this City to run for us and by us including all the gay bars, restaurants, cafe, Clubs and pubs, we live he and want Pride to be about us 1st, 2nd and 3rd and for the business that cater for our needs.
Plus all the money raised with ticket sales after the costs of Police, Council Teams and City Clean, the rest should go into places that support us namely the Beacon and THT us after charities working with us the residents of Brighton and Hove and East Sussex, so Pride is back as being ours as it was set up to be before it was stolen by a company only out to line its own pockets?
I have to reply to this because of course Pride is still a not-for profit company where profits are indeed plowed back into local gay charities and LGBTQ+ community projects.
Community bases like the Ledward Centre are only there because of Pride funding.
It’s also worth pointing out that the year-round gay pubs, bars, cafes and hotels all benefit from the Pride weekend – with many of our bar owners saying that weekend is always their biggest of the year, providing a windfall of cash that allows them to keep going for the rest of the year.
The popularity of Pride is shown by the thousands who take part each year and who always look forward to the weekend festival. It’s maybe important to remember that fact if you don’t find it to your personal taste.
On topic, the Sugarbabes are a great headline act for the Sunday crowd.