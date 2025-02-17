The Sugababes will headline Pride on Sunday this year, organisers have announced.

The noughties girl band join Mariah Carey on this year’s line up for the event, which take place in Preston Park on the first weekend of August.

The band is now performing with its original line-up – Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy.

They previously played Preston Park in 2023 as headliners for the short-lived Pub in the Park festival.

Brighton Pride managing director Paul Kemp said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Sugababes to Brighton and Hove Pride.

“They’re over two decades into their career and sound effortlessly cool, more energised and better than ever.

“Their catalogue of hits is undeniable and their show on the main stage will be the perfect way to close out 2025’s weekend of Pride celebrations.”