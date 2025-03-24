Plans to build two blocks containing 36 council flats have been submitted for a site in Whitehawk.

Brighton and Hove City Council has applied to build the two blocks on a former butterfly bank which was once a playground in Swanborough Drive.

Residents campaigned against allocating the site for housing in October 2022 when the council consulted the public on its strategic blueprint known as City Play Part Two.

More recently, during the design process, the council carried out public engagement events at St Cuthman’s Church last April and at Kingfisher Court last November.

A “design and access statement” submitted as part of the planning application said that residents were supportive with “some reservations” about the construction process.

All flats are designed to accessible and adaptable, with four specifically designed for wheelchair users.

The planning application said: “The initial stakeholder and resident consultation in 2022 identified the need for more quality affordable rented council housing to provide opportunities for growing families and children to stay local to the area.

“The provision of a mix of new affordable housing units with good transportation links to the commercial city centre provides opportunities for both growing families and those downsizing to stay in the area.

“The proposal also maximises the number of units on site while considering all other constraints to deliver the most effect in addressing the acute housing shortage.”

Twelve of the flats would have one bedroom for two people. Fifteen would be two-bed flats designed for three people. One would be a three-bedroom flat for four people. And eight flats would have three bedrooms and be designed for five people.

The application said: “In multiple engagements with the local community, the need for community space arose and was incorporated into the design.

“The adaptable space on the ground floor of the development will have catering facilities, a number of store rooms and WCs (including wheelchair-accessible), all clustered around an open space for community activities.”

The proposal includes five fully accessible disabled car parking bays in the undercroft of the building for residents with a blue badge.

Six off-site new bee and butterfly banks are due to be created to compensate for the loss of the wildlife space.

Ecological surveys recorded 244 species of invertebrates at the site, 13 with conservation status and three which are rare and among the most protected.

There is also a large population of slow worms and a medium-sized population of lizards which would need to be moved to a new site within the nearby community orchard.

To read more about the application and to comment – by Thursday 10 April – click here and search for BH2025/00532.