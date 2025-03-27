Brighton three-piece Patients (Aurore Sommer (bass and vocals), Emily Powell (drums and vocals) & Tim Harbridge (guitar and vocals) have been forging their own inimitable style of pin-sharp indie with a dirty glam edge since their inception in 2021. Their tight, full-bodied songs and energy make their live set a magnetic experience. Patients have also caught the attention of Tom Robinson (6 Music), who described their song ‘Stoicide’ as a “breath of fresh air.” The tune is found on their debut self-titled 5-track EP that dropped in 2023. The other tunes are ‘Own It’,

‘Irrealis’, ‘End of the Show’ and ‘Goodbye Love’. These are best described as pop songs for adults. Songs born of real life experience…not an imagined one. You can find them on their Bandcamp page HERE.

After playing an eclectic mix of electric, semi-acoustic and acoustic gigs along the south coast (including sold-out shows), Patients are moving onto the next stage of their rising career with the launch of a new tune titled ‘Go Faster’ ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated debut album, which is titled ‘Post High Lows’. In support of this forthcoming album release, the band will be playing an album launch show at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton on 25th April with support coming from Seadog and Figure in the Half Light.

Seadog

Main support will come from Seadog, the Brighton-based project of musician/songwriter Mark Benton and Tom Chadd, along with their eclectic troupe of performers. Seadog create dream-pop songs combining a variety of influences into a myriad sound of lullabies, with anthemic electric and acoustic textures.

Figure in the Half Light

After the release of his first two singles ‘Wounded Animal’ and ‘Never Belong’, (which can be found on Spotify HERE) Brighton songwriter Figure in the Half Light will be bringing his solo acoustic set to The Hope & Ruin. So expect dreamy, fractured songs of dark and light.

Tickets for this concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/patientstheband

seadogmusic.com

www.instagram.com/figureinthehalflight