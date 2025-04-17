Ikea is opening a Brighton pop up store tomorrow ahead of a summer opening of its main Churchill Square store.

The temporary shop, between Mango and Schuh, will be showcasing kitchen ranges and Pax wardrobes and selling a range of 150 home furnishing accessories.

The retail giant is also advertising 120 jobs for the main store from next week, including sales, interior design and furniture building roles.

Jobs at its Oxford Street store were advertised at the beginning of February, three months before the London store’s 1 May opening date.

The Brighton pop up store will be open for three months, until late July – three months from now.

Jakob Bertilsson, Area Manager, IKEA UK and Ireland said: “We are thrilled to introduce a taste of Swedish design and functional home solutions to Brighton ahead of our permanent store opening later this summer.

“Our pop-up shop is the perfect spot for customers looking to craft their dream kitchen or storage needs and is an opportunity for us to engage with the local community and showcase our range of affordable home furnishing products.

“Whether you’re coming to meet IKEA for the first time, or popping in for storage inspiration, we look forward to welcoming visitors and becoming part of Brighton’s vibrant retail scene.”

Once open, the permanent shop will sell smaller home furnishing items – a range previously described as anything up to the size of a coffee table.

It will also feature a Swedish deli which will serve meatballs.

The pop-up shop, which will also be a click and collect point, will be open Monday to Wednesday 10am to 6pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 11am – 5pm.

Ikea says the opening date for the permanent Brighton store will be announced in due course.