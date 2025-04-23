A former leading local Conservative has taken on one of the top jobs in the local party.

Tony Janio, the former opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council, has been elected chairman of the Federation of Brighton, Hove and Portslade Conservatives.

Mr Janio, 63, served as a councillor for 16 years including two years as leader, having spoken for the party on the environment and transport.

While representing Hangleton and Knoll ward, he was working as an engineer and flight simulator instructor, having earned a PhD in physics at Brighton University in the 1980s.

Before becoming a councillor, he served as an officer in the Royal Navy. He has also been a signalman in the Territorial Army. His first job was at the Water Research Centre.

In 2019, he resigned as group leader, citing incompatibility with the policies of the Prime Minister, Theresa May, and he later left the Conservative Party temporarily over a “local disagreement”.

By the 2023 local elections, Mr Janio had rejoined the Tories although he stood down as a councillor just as Labour won a convincing majority.

Mr Janio is a keen cyclist who had a penchant for wearing “political” ties in the council chamber and a fondness for quoting Ronald Reagan.

More than once, he reminded fellow councillors of the former US President’s line: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

Mr Janio said: “I am a liberal Tory at heart and am delighted to have been elected as the chairman during this time of renewal for the party under the inspirational leadership of Kemi Badenoch.”

Like the former Sussex University graduate who has become national leader of the Tories, Mr Janio is known for his plain-speaking approach. Both face a phenomenal struggle if their parties are to regain lost ground.