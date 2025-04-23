A pro-Palestinian campaigner has been charged with supporting Hamas on Twitter.

Dylan Evans, of York Road, Hove, was charged today with support for a proscribed organisation – Hamas – contrary to section 12 (1) Terrorism Act 2000.

Evans, 58, was also charged with two counts of intending to stir up racial hatred, contrary to section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The charges are in connection with tweets posted in October 2023.

Evans was released on conditional bail to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 23 May.