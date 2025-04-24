A Sussex police officer has been dismissed after he made racist comments and used offensive language towards a fellow officer while they were off duty.

PC Jack Nicholson, 27, who was based on Brighton and Hove division, was the subject of a misconduct hearing held at Sussex Police headquarters today (Thursday 24 April).

The hearing was told that the former officer went on a holiday abroad with colleagues on Friday 22 March 2024.

After a night out drinking and socialising, he repeatedly made racist and discriminatory remarks to one of his colleagues which were offensive.

An investigation was carried out and it was determined the officer’s behaviour would be the subject of a disciplinary hearing.

The misconduct panel, chaired by Surrey Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Gardner, was told that the officer resigned from the force in January this year.

The panel found that his behaviour was a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy and equality and diversity.

“And he would have been dismissed without notice, if he was still a serving officer in the force.

“He will now be added to the College of Policing ‘barred list’ which will prevent a return to policing.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, the deputy head of force professional standards, said: “The language used in this incidence was appalling which the former officer accepts.

“Sussex Police expects all people, whether a member of the public or a colleague, to be treated with respect and courtesy at all times.

“We will never allow behaviour that is discriminatory to race or any other protected characteristic to go unchallenged.

“All our staff are aware of the standards of professional behaviour and the force remains committed to holding officers to account where they fall below the high standards the public rightly expect.”