A television series about policing Brighton after dark is due to return for a third series next week.

Night Coppers is scheduled to be broadcast on Channel 4 over six weeks from next Tuesday (6 May).

The show offers insights into the way that police officers and support staff think about their job and the people they serve and how they approach a variety of challenging situations.

Sussex Police said this evening (Thursday 1 May): “The Channel 4 show Night Coppers is returning for a third series this month, giving a fresh raw insight into Sussex Police officers and staff as they police Brighton and Hove after dark.

“It follows response officers as they police the city’s night-time economy, alongside officers and staff in our custody and contact centres.

“Filming took place over a series of months, with the first episode of season 3 to be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday 6 May at 9pm.

“The remaining five episodes will play out in the 10pm slot weekly from Monday 12 May.

“Night Coppers is produced by Blast Films, the multi-award-winning documentary company behind series such as Channel 4’s 999: What’s Your Emergency and Forensics: The Real CSI.”

Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr, the divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “After the success of the first two series, we are delighted to welcome Blast Films back to capture the incredible work that goes into keeping the public safe.

“Night Coppers shows the realities of frontline policing and demonstrates the determination, compassion and humanity of our officers, staff and community partners.

“We also wanted to show the side of policing that goes beyond the uniform – that our officers are human beings, with families, friends and private lives, who perform an extraordinary service to the public under challenging circumstances.”

Sarah Spencer, executive producer for Blast Films, said: “The third series of our hit show Night Coppers continues to lift the lid on what it’s really like to police the streets of Brighton by night – from dealing with the aftermath of Saturday night clubland spilling out on the seafront to domestic violence cases to dealing with the rise in teenage mental health problems.

“We had the privilege of filming with an incredibly brave, generous group of officers, some of whom appeared in previous series and others totally new to the job.”