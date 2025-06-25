Tickets have gone on sale for the Treason Show Summer Special which is being staged in Brighton and Shoreham next month.

The hit show has been running for 25 years with a familiar format consisting of satirical songs and sketches – but with fresh up-to-the-minute material for each run.

Founder and director Mark Brailsford has never gone short of targets – local, national or international – from Southern trains and the i360 to the likes of the King, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

At times, when reality has seemed so wild and the truth stranger than fiction, the challenge has been to step beyond the sublime and ridiculous and still give the audience good cause to laugh.

The mark of the show and its long-running success is that, time and again, it hits the target – from a clever twist on the words of a well-known song to a pointed sketch or punchy one-liners.

It’s been described as a cross between Have I Got News For You and Spitting Image meets the Fast Show.

Tickets are available for Thursday 24 July at the Ironworks Studios, Brighton, and Friday 25 July at the Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham. Both shows start at 8pm. To buy tickets from www.treasonshow.co.uk click here.

The show has been described by the Guardian as “savagely funny, fantastically silly” and relies on sharp writing, good pacing and versatile performers.

The crowd invariably includes regular fans of a show that has become something of a local institution and, although the humour is steeped in current affairs, you don’t need to be a news junkie to get the jokes.

It’s a testament to the team that each show is topical and yet the best songs and sketches – and some segments and recurring characters – have a timeless aspect

