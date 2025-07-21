A transgender woman has been ruled unfit to plead to the alleged murder of her husband in Brighton last year, a court was told this morning (Monday 14 July).

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, heard evidence at Lewes Crown Court from medical experts on the health conditions of Joanna Rowland-Stuart, 71.

She is charged with murder of Andrew Rowland-Stuart, 70, in their flat in Lavender Street, in Brighton, on 27 May 2024.

Judge Laing ruled: “She would be an unreliable witness in her own defence and would not be fit to be cross-examined and for those reasons alone I find her unfit to plead.”

A trial of the act – which decides if someone physically committed a crime rather than their intent – is due to take place, without Rowland-Stuart’s participation.