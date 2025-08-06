A new city-centre pizza restaurant can sell alcohol – despite opposition from neighbours.

Pommy’s Pizza, one of the new tenants of Brighton’s Imperial Arcade, off Western Road, opened in June.

It can now sell alcohol to customers at its premises from noon to 11pm.

During a licensing panel hearing on Friday 25 July the business co-owner Stefano Vittori, 36, said 11pm closing would be rare and more likely on a warm summer evening.

Most of the time the business will close by 10pm.

Pommy’s has a busy lunchtime trade selling its New York-style pizza by the slice, with more sit-down evening sales aimed at people who want a whole pizza and a beer.

There was no intention to create a cocktail bar, Mr Vittori told the panel of three councillors – Steve Davis, Ivan Lyons and Kerry Pickett.

Two neighbours living in flats above the arcade had raised concerns about noise late into the evenings, but did not attend the hearing.

Mr Vittori offered a telephone number for neighbours to get in touch if they have any complaints.

Conditions agreed with Sussex Police would limit alcohol sales to customers sitting at tables with a meal and served by waiting staff.

In their decision, the panel said: “It is a modest application and one which is consistent with the policy and matrix.

“The panel considered that the applicant demonstrated a responsible and respectful attitude towards his neighbours and the prevention of public nuisance and would work with them to resolve any issues.

“The panel did not consider it was the style of operation which would add to problems in the area or have a negative impact and may have a positive impact on the immediate arcade environment.”