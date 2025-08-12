A Green councillor who has long championed wild verges was disappointed that two key areas were not included in a recent expansion of a local scheme.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that it was adding five areas to its array of wild verges for wild flowers, taking the number to 29 across the city.

In June, Councillor Pete West raised concerns that the council had abandoned its previous “no mow May” policy, resulting in “bowling green” short grass which left areas at risk of becoming dust bowls in dry weather.

When he was cabinet member for the environment and sustainability during the Green administration more than 10 years ago, Councillor West introduced the rewilding programme, excluding 25 verges from the six-times-a-year mowing.

He asked the council to include Carden Hill and Surrenden Avenue as part of its latest review.

The council extended the scheme to include verges on the Bristol Estate and in Kemp Town, Queensway, Craven Vale, Finsbury Road, Hanover, Marine Drive, Roedean and Greenfield Crescent, Hollingbury.

Councillor West said: “Many of the city’s verges act as wildlife corridors and could better contribute to biodiversity gain if rewilded.

“While it is good to see some further areas have been recognised as wilder verges, I cannot understand why Labour are not choosing to do much more on this.

“Instead, what we are seeing is verges that were on a single wildlife-friendly annual cut are now being mown regularly.

“Labour have also stopped abiding with the No Mow May scheme. Altogether, years of improvement of many natural habitats is being sacrificed to Labour’s failing attempts to make everything look neat and tidy.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, said that the sites were added to the wilder verges project as they were considered more suitable for supporting wildlife and insects.

Councillor Robins said: “Volunteers from Brighton and Hove Wildlife Forum have been carrying out surveys this year on potential new sites, including on Carden Hill. These will be assessed in the autumn with a view to adding another five sites next summer.

“Several factors need to be considered when choosing new sites, including the existing species representation.

“Some verges may not be suitable due to the dominance of types of grasses, lack of existing wildflower species as well as factors such as sightlines and access to utilities.

“We’re taking a strategic approach to this project so they can be managed in the best way for wildflowers and ensure new ones are put into places that have the biggest impact for nature as part of a wildflower network.”