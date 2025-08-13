A restaurant owner faces more objections to his third application to operate as a takeaway with deliveries after 11pm – but has also rallied support.

Bahaaeldin Abdelalim, 43, who owns the Station Grill, in Queen’s Road, has applied to open until 5am – contrary to Brighton and Hove City Council policy.

Sussex Police and the council’s licensing team have objected to the application, raising concerns about crime in the area and another late-night business adding to the volume of people remaining in the area late at night.

Neighbours have sent in 41 letters supporting Mr Abdelalim’s bid.

His application was submitted to the council after his previous application – to trade until 3am – was rejected by a licensing panel in June.

Mr Adelalim is also appealing against a licensing panel decision last November, refusing his earlier application to operate until 2am on weekdays and 3am at weekends.

In his latest application, due to go before a licensing panel, made up of three councillors, next Monday (18 August), Mr Adelalim said that he was a licensed door supervisor.

He also said that he would work exclusively in that role after midnight and on all busy nights including Pride, Christmas Eve and football match days.

He offered a direct phone number to the manager for nearby residents and businesses so that they could get in touch if they had concerns.

And he said that he would join the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership, Pubwatch and Neighbourhood Watch.

Mr Adelalim said: “There is high demand for our service. We are the only restaurant that provides hot, fresh Egyptian and Turkish food in the city so we are responding to very high demand.

“The police before confirmed that while they were working on a night shift there was a very high demand and they could not walk on the pavement while they were visiting another shop.

“As we are struggling now financially, granting this license will not only assist in recovering from the financial challenges caused by reduced sales due to restricted hours but also strengthen our contribution to the neighbouring community.”

Mr Adelalim said that he frequently had leftover food because he could not sell it all during his limited opening hours.

Inspector Ben Morrison, from Sussex Police, said that Queen’s Road was in Regency ward which had the highest levels of violent crime and sexual offending in Brighton and Hove – and the second highest level of alcohol-related incidents.

In the past year, he said, there were 297 crimes recorded in Queen’s Road, mostly violent offences, anti-social behaviour and thefts – up on the numbers reported in response to previous applications.

In the year from May 2024, there were 11 sexual assaults in Queen’s Road, according to the police.

Inspector Morrison said: “With the area already experiencing a high number of incidents which occur throughout the day and night, permitting a premises to be open throughout the entire night is likely to increase incidents in the locality.

“(It) is already a busy thoroughfare road to and from the city centre and the train station and is populated with many licensed premises – from pubs, off-licences and late-night refreshment venues.

“While Sussex Police acknowledge that the premises application is not asking for the sale of alcohol, offering food and drink into the early hours encourages persons who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs to remain in the area which has a number of residential flats and properties.

“This increases the risk of crime and disorder, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance in an area that is already evidenced to be problematic.”

Inspector Morrison expressed disappointment that Mr Adebalim did not consult Sussex Police before submitting his third application – as he was advised to do after his second hearing.

The supporting comments were the same, listing 34 points in the favour of granting the licence application.

Each letter started by saying: “Being a regular customer, I can personally confirm the high standard of management at Station Grill. Staff members are courteous and operate in a clean, secure and welcoming setting.

“The manager, who I understand is SIA certified, effectively maintains a composed and well-regulated atmosphere.”

The virtual licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday 18 August. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.