Brighton College has reported record-breaking A level results, with almost half of all results earning the top A* grade.

The school said: “Brighton College pupils have achieved record-breaking results, with more A*s than ever before.”

The school also said that “a phenomenal 97.3 per cent” of grades were A* to B and “an incredible 83 per cent at A* to A”.

Brighton College added: “Pupils at the college are now heading off to study at the best universities in the world.

“While Cambridge remains the top destination for sixth formers, the school are delighted that pupils are winning places at almost every one of the global top 30 universities, including Stanford, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth and Princeton.

“In addition, an impressive 20 pupils are heading off to do medical courses.

“With more than 100 A*s in maths and further maths, and English also performing outstandingly well with three pupils receiving subject awards for the best English A level results in the UK, we are so proud of the bright futures of all the leaving pupils.”

Head master Steve Marshall-Taylor said: “I am thrilled for all our wonderful pupils celebrating today.

“Alongside this academic brilliance, I am incredibly proud of the wider successes we have seen these boys and girls achieve, including the rugby and netball teams being national champions and our performing arts pupils gaining national recognition.

“At Brighton College, we know that what underpins this success is that our young people can truly be themselves, thanks to the kind and generous culture that underpins all that we do.

“Self-evidently, children who are happy in their own skins are children who flourish.”