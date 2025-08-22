Police are expected to be present as contractors remove several St George’s flags placed on lamp posts along the A259 coast road from Peacehaven to Brighton.

The move follows reports that the contractors faced abuse as they took down the flags on the instructions of Brighton and Hove City Council.

The flags were put in place yesterday (Thursday 21 August), many of them in Saltdean and Rottingdean.

Someone filmed those putting up the flags and posted the footage on the Brighton Reform Facebook page.

They are believed to have been put up by people responding to a social media campaign called Operation Raise the Colours.

One commenter said: “The lefty liberals of Brighton will have a heart attack.”

Another said: “Give it a year and after Brighton council makes Brighton the dumping ground for illegal immigrant hotels and housing, even the lefties will be raising a flag.”

Yesterday, the council said that it would not be challenging the use of hotels in the city to house asylum-seekers despite a successful court case by Epping Council to stop the use of a hotel there for people claiming asylum.

Today, the council said: “We have been made aware of flags being displayed on some of our highways.

“These have not been authorised and, as such, will be removed in line with the 1980 Highways Act.”

Some of the flags were being removed today by contractors working on behalf of the council.

But the contractors reported facing abuse, according to Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh, in a Facebook post.

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said: “BHCC has advised that it has been making steady progress with the removal of the St George’s flags. However, some people have put up new ones.

“The contractors have faced verbal abuse while attempting to remove flags in certain locations. As a result, they have had to cease work in those areas.

“The contractors are unwilling to proceed with further removals unless police are present to ensure the safety of their staff.

“Sussex Police has confirmed that it will not have the resources available to support this work until next week.”