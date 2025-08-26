A former councillor has been arrested under the Terrorism Act at a protest in London and is waiting to learn whether he will be charged.

David Gibson, 66, who served as a Green councillor from 2015 to 2023, was arrested for displaying a sign that said: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Mr Gibson said: “I was arrested for holding a placard along with about 500 others.”

He was one of at least half a dozen people from Brighton and Hove to have been arrested – and one of three from Hanover along with Ian Macintyre and Carol Lawrence.

Two of the Hanover Three – Mr Gibson and Mr Macintyre – were pictured in the Sunday Times and, after their arrest, they were processed near by before being given police bail until October.

The police had formed a human wall around the hundreds of protestors in Parliament Square, Mr Gibson said, adding that in one or two places it appeared to be a permeable wall.

He said: “They were stopping any more people from joining the group protesting but seemed happy for people to leave without arresting them, particularly if they weren’t holding a placard in their faces.

“Why risk jeopardising being able to travel abroad and a possible prison sentence – the maximum is 14 years – as a convicted ‘supporter’ of a terrorist organisation?

“Because the government is abusing the anti-terrorism legislation. There are plenty of normal laws to prosecute people who do what Palestine Action have been doing such as criminal damage.

“They’re trying to suppress protest. I’m not a member of Palestine Action and never have been. But it’s legitimate to commit a crime to prevent a greater crime.

“It feels like people are being intimidated out of doing what they feel they have to do. There’s a long tradition of people in this country opposing tyranny.”

And the tyranny could be applied, he said, to the actions of Israel in Gaza or the actions of the British government suppressing the right to protest.

Mr Gibson added: “It’s a slippery slope. If they get away with this, who’s next? The government are using a sledgehammer to crack a nut when they’ve got other laws that they could use.

“People are being starved. I can’t sit on my hands and do nothing when I see people dying slowly. They’re captive and food supplies are controlled. It’s not safe.”

The question of whether the police are applying the law correctly was touched on in the current issue of Private Eye (issue 1656) in a short piece headlined: “Line of dissent.”

It quoted Jack Straw, when he was Home Secretary, giving pledges in the House of Commons in a debate about the Terrorism Bill which became the Terrorism Act 2000.

He said: “The bill is not intended to threaten in any way the right to demonstrate peacefully – nor will it do so.”

Private Eye said: “Describing as ‘wholly erroneous’ the concern of MPs that the act might be used to curb the right to protest, Straw declared: ‘We should defend to the last the right of peaceful protest and dissent in this country.’

“All in all, Straw gave seven assurances to his fellow members that the Terrorism Act would not be used to treat acts of peaceful protest as acts of terrorism.”

The Metropolitan Police said that 532 people had been arrested at the protest in London on Saturday 9 August.

The Met said: “The overwhelming majority of arrests – 522 – were for displaying an item, in this case a placard, in support of a proscribed organisation, in this case Palestine Action, contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“One of those arrests took place at the form up of the Palestine Coalition march, in Russell Square, but the remaining 521 arrests took place at the protest in Parliament Square.”

In the latest issue of the Sunday Times, the former Supreme Court justice Jonathan Sumption said that the Home Secretary was justified in banning Palestine Action.

But Lord Sumption said: “I deplore the arrest of demonstrators objecting to the Home Secretary’s banning order by holding up placards.”

He also said: “Britain is a democracy in which there are many legitimate ways of expressing dissent. Peaceful protest is an important part of the democratic process.”

A Brighton journalist also made it into the latest issue of Private Eye, with the lead letter, in praise of the first-hand account of a British doctor’s observations in the previous issue.

Jim Hatley responded to Professor Nick Maynard’s report by quoting the war photographer Don McCullin, saying: “You have to bear witness. You cannot just look away.”

Mr Hatley wrote: “Thanks to Prof Maynard, firstly for risking his life to help the victims in Gaza and then to report what he had witnessed under his name, rather than anonymously, which added to its power. It left me angry and in despair.

“Thanks also to the Eye for publishing such outstanding journalism. We have no excuse and cannot look away.”

In Scotland, police detained but did not formally arrest a man wearing a white T-shirt bearing a picture of the animated character Morph and the words “Plasticine Action: We oppose AI-generated animation.”

But another man said that he was less fortunate, having been arrested for holding a placard that said: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine. Action needed now!”

Ian Mursell, of London, said that he had not expressed support for a proscribed organisation but the police appeared to have missed the point.

Mr Gibson, of Islingword Road, Brighton, has been bailed to report to Plumstead police station, in south east London, in October.