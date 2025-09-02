Today (2nd September) it has been announced that there will be a brand new two-day festival in celebration of the unique and diverse Independent Music that is around at the moment. It is called ‘Gnarwal Fest’ and is being co-hosted by Independent Brighton promoters Gnarly Marmalade & WhattaWally, who have come together to curate the brand-new music festival which will be taking place at the popular Green Door Store venue on Saturday 11th & Sunday 12th October. The venue is located below Brighton’s mainline railway station at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station.

‘Gnarwal Fest’ will feature no less than 19 diverse artists spanning across genres from Hardcore, Jazz, Hip-Hop,Shoegaze and more. The list of those artists taking part will be announced in two separate waves, the first of which being today 2nd September and wave two will follow on 15th September.

The promoters are aiming to offer a unique platform for UK grassroots talent and a vibrant, welcoming experience for all music lovers. Offering almost 10 hours of live music performances.

Saturday 11th October will feature acts from the world of Alt rock, Mathrock, Shoegaze and Hardcore. Sunday 12th October will showcase acts performing Jazz, Hip-Hop, RnB, Psychedelic and Reggae. Acclaimed chaos Mathrock band Cowboyy are Saturday’s headliner. There will be many other notable performances from the likes of Bathing Suits, Swallowtail, Kotoa, Highdrive, How Long You Been Driving, Deafhaüs and Jed. The full lineup will be announced on 15th September.

“We’re stoked to launch Gnarwal Fest. It’s a privilege to curate another platform in the heart of Brighton to celebrate our incredible grassroots music scene” – Angel (WhattaWally)

“We want to contribute to the local music community, providing a space to get artists and fans together, put people onto new music and celebrate grassroots music in all its flavours” – Luke (Gnarly Marmalade)

On-site catering will come from local Sushi restaurant Temaki Bros.

Check out the ‘Gnarwal Fest’ playlist HERE.

Early Bird Tickets are on sale now from HERE.