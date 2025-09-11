A leading musician is bringing mass appeal to a community choir.

Michael Maine, a retired vicar who is widely known as an expert organist, has joined Brighton Voices Community Choir as guest director this autumn.

Mr Maine, who is also an experienced choir leader, will be putting Brighton Voices members through their paces at All Saints Church, Hove.

The choir has earned a reputation for a wide range of music and performances.

Brighton Voices chairman David Williams said: “We are delighted that we have been able to attract someone like Michael who is ideal to help us build the choir and hopefully attract even more members.”

This term, which starts next Wednesday (17 September), the choir will be rehearsing the Schubert Mass in G and music for the popular Christmas Carol Concert at All Saints.

The choir meets at the church, on the corner of The Drive and Eaton Road, Hove, on Wednesday evenings at 7.30pm, with new members welcome.

For more information, visit www.brightonvoices.org.