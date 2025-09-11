Council tenants are being warned about legal firms fishing for cases to take the council to court over repairs – which could leave them waiting longer for repairs or with unexpected bills.

Residents’ representatives at housing management panel meetings for the north and east estates in the city confirmed they had either been visited by or heard from neighbours of people claiming to represent the council, asking about any repairs.

Brighton and Hove City Council has launched a page on its website urging caution when “no win no fee” companies call or knock on the door.

Instead of going through an external solicitor, the council is urging tenants to use its own complaints procedure instead.

An example given on the website was a tenant who was told to expect a £2,000 payout by the solicitors, but after they were frustrated with the wait, as the council cannot carry out the repairs during the legal process, they were told they would need to pay £7,000 in legal fees by the “no win” company.

The council had spent £13,101 on the legal process and awards of damages of costs. The tenant received nothing as the £1,500 reward was deducted from rent arrears.

In another case, a tenant was told they would win £800 but eventually received £220 more than six months after the case was completed.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s costs were £12,381, and the process took more than 14 months.

Interim head of repairs Mikila Beck said: “What we’re getting a lot of is the tenants contacting us saying someone has knocked on their door and said ‘have you got any outstanding repairs’ and they’re under the impression that it’s a member of council staff and it isn’t.

“We would carry our council ID, we would show our council ID and we don’t cold call, you would have a pre-booked appointment.

“We’ve had tenants that have ended up signing up to a disrepair solicitor and then they’re not able to get out of it.”

At the north area panel meeting on Tuesday 9 September, Hollingdean Residents’ Association secretary Ian Beck said people in the area had received phone calls offering repairs who then turn out to be from “no-win-no-fee” companies.

Mr Beck said: “My advice to residents is do not let them in unless they’ve got proper council badges.

“This seems to be a problem now, I don’t know where they’re getting the details of the properties, I’ve had one myself offering to do a repair on my house that didn’t need doing.”

Sylvan Hall representative Barney Miller asked if the council is reporting firms who are cold calling and misrepresenting themselves which Ms Beck confirmed is the case, but investigations are taking a long time.

At the east area housing panel on Wednesday 10 September, Woodingdean Community Association chair, former councillor and alderwoman Dee Simson said Woodingdean is a no cold callers zone.

She said: “Cold callers really get hammered if they come to Woodingdean because it goes around like wildfire on the Facebook page.

“This is such a different thing because they think they’re from the council. I’m thinking how can we deal with this through Neighbourhood Watch, if they’re knocking on the door saying they’re from the council, it’s difficult.”

Director of homes and investment Martin Reid asked for residents’ representatives to work closely with the council to encourage people to report their repairs rather than put it off.

He said: “The housing revenue account where this money comes from is the tenants’ account. The best practice is to work with residents’ reps to try and encourage residents to report to our services, not to go through other routes in the first instance.

“Please report to us first, we will then look at the repair issue and take that forward rather than hold on for someone who says ‘I can get you some money’.”