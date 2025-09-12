Punk may have started in the late 1970s, but it was forever redefined by the second-wave UK ’82 street punk movement, of which GBH (aka Charged GBH) is one of the most prominent and influential. They advanced punk aesthetics through their own image and style, while their sound also became faster, louder, and fiercer.

1981 saw the release of the seminal ‘Leather, Bristles, Studs And Acne’ 12” mini album on Clay Records, which was a must have vinyl disc for any self respecting UK82 fans, as well as their 7” ‘No Survivors’ and ‘Sick Boy’ singles, which dropped the following year.

1982 also saw the release of GBH’s first LP, ‘City Baby Attacked by Rats’, which reached No.17 in the UK Albums Chart, as well as No.2 in the UK Indie Chart. The band’s singles had also reached the UK Indie Chart, leading to an appearance on the UK TV programme ‘The Tube’, where they performed ‘Give Me Fire’ (UK Indie Chart No.2).

The success of the first album was repeated with their second LP, ‘City Baby’s Revenge’, in 1983 and saw more extensive touring in America and Europe and higher profile UK shows, one of these being here in Brighton on 17th March 1983 at ‘Xtreems’ night at The New Regent which used to stand down the Eastern side of West Street. The band that night consisted of Colin Abrahall on vocals (1978–present), Colin “Jock” Blyth on guitar (1978–present), Ross Lomas on bass (1980–present and Andrew “Wilf” Williams on drums (1978–1986).

Wind the clock forward (and many albums later) to the present day and the current GBH consists of singer Colin Abrahall, guitarist Colin ‘Jock’ Blythe, all-but-original bassist Ross Lomas, and long-time drummer Scott Preece in his fourth decade with the band. This is a lineup that knows each other well and has played together longer than many of their new fans have been alive!

It has now been announced that the band will be making a rare Brighton appearance and this time around they will be making their way to The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road for the very first time, where they will be headlining on Friday 13th February 2026. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased from HERE.

linktr.ee/gbhamerica