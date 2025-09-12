Female, queer and unapologetic, Bristol based Grandmas House formed as they “wanted a place to scream about the stuff we care about, which is why we started writing music and learning our instruments which lead to us moving in together and starting the band”. Heavily driven and inspired by other women in the music industry who are working to close the ever present gap of inequality, Grandmas House aspire to do the same.

Their sound is inspired by a deep love for many genres of music – the current post punk scene and 70’s punk as well as the DIY attitudes that come with those genres whilst also loving a melodic and catchy sound influenced by indie and pop. The band put a lot of energy into each song to be as loud as they possibly can. With vocals compared to artists ranging from The Raincoats to Motörhead and described musically as a mix between Courtney Barnett and The Slits, the original, fresh sound coming from this band is undeniable.

Electrifying live they have supported IDLES, Pigs x7, Katy J Pearson and TV Priest, performed at festivals around the UK and abroad, plus they had their fan-favourite track ‘Always Happy’ featured on critically acclaimed Apple TV series ‘Bad Sisters’.

They released their stellar self-titled debut EP via Brace Yourself Records in October 2021. The EP was met with a plethora of praise, with 4/5 stars from DIY and Dork and a slot in NME’s 100 Essential Emerging Artists of 2022 who called the EP the “rowdiest eleven-minute listen of 2021”. They followed this with their ‘Who Am I’ EP on 3rd March 2023. Their third EP installment arrived on 11th April this year, this is titled ‘Anything For You’ and features ‘Screw It Up’, ‘Slaughterhouse’, ‘From The Gods’, ‘Nothing Special’ and ‘Haunt Me’.

In support of this release, Grandmas House – who now feature Polly along with original trio of Yasmin Berndt (vocals, guitar), Poppy Dodgson (drums, vocals) and Zoë Zinsmeister (bass) – have announced an eleven-date UK headline tour which includes a gig here in Brighton on Friday 3rd October, courtesy of promoters JOY. They will be rockin’ on up to the Green Door Store and you can purchase your tickets for this gig HERE or HERE.

Tickets for all Grandmas House concerts can be located HERE.

linktr.ee/grandmashouseband