A woman was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Kemp Town hotel today (Friday 12 September).

The woman was found at the Sea Spray Hotel, in New Steine, Brighton, late this morning.

It was unclear whether detectives were looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but there was still a police presence at the hotel shortly before 4.30pm this afternoon.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a hotel in New Steine just before noon on Friday 12 September to a report of a woman initially found unconscious in her hotel room.

“The woman has been taken to hospital for assessment and police are making inquiries as to what happened.”