No play was possible on the first day at Hove today (Monday 15 September) between Sussex and Yorkshire in the Rothesay County Championship.

Umpires Tom Lungley and Jack Shantry carried out five pitch inspections before deciding to call it a day at 3.30pm.

The outfield had largely dried out after heavy rain on Sunday but ground staff were unable to remove the covers on the square because of safety concerns in the 50 mph winds.

With a better – and less windy – forecast for Tuesday, the hope is for a prompt start on day two.