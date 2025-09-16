A police officer who texted a junior female colleague and suggested they meet for sex on the beach had already been sacked from the force 13 years earlier.

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day was kicked out of Sussex Police for gross misconduct in 2012 after allegedly kicking a man in the head.

But when the case came to court, he was cleared of assault – and reinstated as an officer after he appealed to the Home Office.

Yesterday (Monday 15 September) he was hauled before a disciplinary panel for a second time after he sent a series of sexually lurid texts to a junior colleague.

Arranging to attend a staff leaving party, Detective Sergeant Day approached his colleague – known as Female A – and said: “We could stay in a hotel but only for a couple of hours as we both have someone to go home to.”

Detective Sergeant Day, 39, who was her supervisor, later sent a WhatsApp message to his female colleague and said that he was going to suggest they stay at The Grand, a five-star hotel on Brighton seafront.

He texted: “I was going to say The Grand but I got married there. Or the back of an Uber if it’s really classy.”

He then texted saying maybe she could “meet me on the seafront on the way home”.

Female A, who responded to some of the texts, called him a “cheeky git” and tried to bring the text conversation to a close.

In a statement to the hearing, she said that she felt “uncomfortable” with the way the texts had got out of hand and didn’t want an “awkward” situation at work.

Detective Sergeant Day, who was based in Brighton and Hove, texted: “I should really stop now before I say something that will get me into trouble.”

Female A told him that she was going to delete the conversation and asked if he had been drinking.

He replied: “Not yet. Are you staying up or off to bed?”

Female A ignored his last message and the matter was later reported to police bosses.

Now Detective Sergeant Day has been drummed out of the force for a second time after being forced to resign – 13 years after he was sacked.

The disciplinary panel was told that Detective Sergeant Day and Female A had worked together in the same unit in Brighton for around two years.

On Friday 23 April 2021, arrangements were being made for a group of officers and police staff to attend a leaving party for a retiring officer.

Detective Sergeant Day approached the woman at her desk while they were both in work before sending the series of texts while they were both off duty.

The officer, who has been in the force for up to 20 years, was hauled before the disciplinary hearing accused of sexually harassing the junior officer such that it amounted to gross misconduct.

Matthew Holdcroft, the barrister representing Sussex Police, said that Sergeant Day made “wholly inappropriate” advances towards the junior colleague while she was at work.

He said that after initially approaching her in work he had continued his sexual remarks by text.

Detective Sergeant Day was previously sacked from Sussex Police after a disciplinary hearing in 2012.

He had been accused of using unnecessary force while making an arrest following an incident in the centre of Brighton.

Adam Riley was allegedly kicked with “vicious force” as he lay face down on the pavement. The incident left Mr Riley with a large gash across his face which needed medical treatment.

Witnesses said that they felt shocked by the “needless” kick and the incident had left them scared of the police.

Day, who was then 26 years old, was hauled before a disciplinary hearing where he was sacked for gross misconduct.

But he was cleared of assault at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court and reinstated as an officer after he appealed to the Home Office.

Now 39, he has been drummed out again after admitting his inappropriate behaviour towards a female officer amounted to gross misconduct.

Barring the former sergeant from ever serving as a police officer again, Arwel Jones, chair of the disciplinary panel, said that the texts were full of sexual innuendo, were malign and the sergeant’s behaviour could be seen as “harassing and offensive”.

He said: “He did not treat her with the expected level of respect and courtesy.”

He said that trying to embark on a relationship with a junior colleague at work would constitute an abuse of power.

Sussex Police said: “Police officer Sebastian Day was dismissed from the force on (Thursday) 21 June 2012 by a misconduct panel chaired by the then Sussex Assistant Chief Constable Robin Merrett for using excessive force when detaining a member of the public in Brighton in September 2011.

“The officer was then reinstated following his appeal against dismissal to the Home Office in June 2013.

“A dismissed officer has a right of appeal to a Police Appeals Tribunal and the force is bound by their decision.”

Sussex Police added: “A former police officer would have been dismissed had he still being serving after an investigation found he had sexually harassed a female colleague.

“Ex-Detective Sergeant Seb Day, 39, who was based at Brighton and Hove division, was the subject of a misconduct hearing on Monday 15 September chaired by an independent legally qualified chair (LQC) at Sussex Police Headquarters, Lewes.

“He faced allegations that, on Friday 23 April 2021, he sexually harassed a member of female police staff by sending sexually suggestive text messages while on and off duty.

“The allegation amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

“He was suspended once the allegations were reported and an investigation commenced. He resigned in November 2022.

“The panel found the allegation of sexual harassment proven and that this amounted to gross misconduct.

“He would have been dismissed had he not resigned from the force and he will now be added to the College of Policing Barred list which will prevent a return to policing.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, deputy head of the force Professional Standards Department, said: “Whether on or off duty, police officers must behave in a manner that doesn’t discredit the police service or undermine the confidence of the public in our officers.

“All staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences when there is any abuse of their position.”