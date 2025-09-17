Brighton and Hove City Council faces a £40 million financial black hole next year in part because of the rising costs of caring for children, adults and people with disabilities and supporting the homeless.

The Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, spelt out the key challenges when the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee met at Hove Town Hall on Monday (15 September).

A report to the committee said: “The context for budget-setting is very challenging. There are significant budget pressures arising from increases in demand from statutory services, particularly temporary accommodation, adults and children’s placements and home to school transport.

“Compounding this, a reduction in resources is anticipated as a result of the government’s fair funding review, particularly as a result of the re-baselining of business rates, and changes to the indices used for local government funding that may not be beneficial to the council.

“These pressures and possible reductions in funding lead to a budget gap of nearly £40 million in 2026-27.”

The report added that the budget gap would be more than £95 million over the medium term – the four years from 2026-27 to 2029-30.

The committee was told that the council’s “general fund”, which pays for day-to-day spending, is expected to total £281 million next year, up from £264 million this year.

More than half of the money comes from council tax – with fees and charges, business rates and government grants making up the rest.

But spending is rising faster than income, with inflation and increasing demand for services adding an extra £56 million to the council’s estimated costs for the financial year starting next April.

The council expects income to increase by about £16 million, leaving a budget gap of about £40 million.

Councillor Taylor told the committee that higher costs and growing demand for temporary housing and rough sleeper services were adding about £12 million “pressure” to the budget next year.

The financial pressures were about £9 million for adult social care, £1.2 million for home to school transport and £4.6 million for placements for children in care and children with disabilities.

Councillor Taylor, the council’s cabinet member for finance, said that there would be no repeat of the home to school transport fiasco in 2019.

At that time, the council tried to cut the cost of the home to school transport for children with special educational needs and disabilities but the changes led to an “epic failure” and ended up costing the council significantly more.

Councillor Taylor said: “When we talk about these pressures, we’re not blaming service users for increased costs.

“We’re just transparently saying here are the areas where there are increased pressures which are not the fault at all of the residents accessing those services – homeless families being a prime example.

“It’s certainly not their fault that the housing market is in such a difficult position and they’re facing homelessness.”

Councils across the south east were working together to increase the supply of children’s placements rather than placing children in homes run by private equity companies, he said.

Places tended to cost £340,000 to £370,000 a year although the council had worked hard to try to reduce the need for placements.

With temporary housing, the council was looking at whether buying more properties to use as temporary housing would help provide the services in a more cost-effictive way.

Councillor Taylor said: “I’m certainly in favour of it if we can get the finances to stack up. The financing costs of buying … could be less than the price of procuring (homes from private landlords).”

Green councillor Ellen McLeay said that the cost of temporary accommodation was doubling annually and similar increases were possible in the future.

Councillor McLeay said: “This is a national issue. It’s not just here so what’s being done in terms of representation to address and manage this nationally?”

Councillor Taylor said that the only way out of the housing crisis was to build more social and affordable housing.

He was pleased to see the government doubling the capital available for social and affordable housing to £39 billion, which was more than many expected, and he thanked former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner for allocating the money.

Brighton and Hove is bidding for a portion of this money to build long-term social housing for families on the waiting list.

Councillor Taylor said that if the government wanted to hit numerical targets, it would be cheaper to build in other parts of the country.

But building in the south east help was necessary to tackle the acute housing crisis in areas such as Brighton and Hove.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows ask about the effects of local government reorganisation and devolution, saying: “What impact will that have on future budgets? It won’t be just be this year but it will follow on to the following year’s budget.

“I am a little worried about the government’s intention to redistribute the wealth and take it from the south and local councils down here to fund up north.”

Councillor Taylor said that the government was focusing on deprivation while saying that parts of the south had areas of deprivation just as there was affluence in the north.

He was not expecting an “up-tick” in funding because Brighton and Hove was “mid-table”, compared with the rest of the country, because there was a mix of high deprivation as well as affluence.

At this stage, the council did not know how much money would come from the government for next year which was currently subject to a consultation.

Councillor Taylor told the committee that he wanted to bring a draft budget before councillors for detailed scrutiny as soon as possible.

The council’s £281 million general fund would be the focus of any proposed cuts and savings as the council tries to close the £40 million gap in its £1.1 billion budget.

The general fund covers day-to-day spending. The budget also includes a dedicated “housing revenue account” and, among other things, the council receives ring-fenced grants of about £200 million for schools.

Projects such as the new swimming pool at the Withdean Sports Complex, the Valley Gardens revamp and the A259 cycle lane are capital projects, funded mainly by loans and government grants.

Based on the current spending proposals, the council plans to put up council tax bills by 2.99 per cent for each of the next four years, plus 2 per cent for adult social care.