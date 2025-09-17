Wednesday 17th September 2025 – The UK’s premier new music festival, ‘The Great Escape’, has today unveiled the eagerly awaited line-up for this year’s FIRST FIFTY live launch, set to take place on Thursday 13th November 2025 across eight venues in East London. Kicking off the countdown to The Great Escape 2026 in Brighton, these special shows will introduce the first wave of artists confirmed to play the festival next May, spotlighting some of the most exciting new acts from around the globe. For 2025, the event includes two newly added venues The George Tavern and The Jago, joining the likes of longstanding favourites to host an eclectic mix of rising talent. Tickets for each FIRST FIFTY show start from just £8 and are available now via an exclusive 48-hour presale accessible via The Great Escape mailing list. General sale for all shows will open at 10am on Friday 19th September via the following link: https://greatescapefestival.com/first-fifty/ .

THE GREAT ESCAPE FIRST FIFTY SHOWS – THURSDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2025

Taking place across eight East London venues, this year the FIRST FIFTY live launch is partnering with BBC Introducing, Clash, DIY, Dork, Notion, The Independent, Ticketmaster New Music, and welcomes new media partner Ones to Watch, to present live performances from the freshest emerging talent on Thursday 13th November.

The festival’s exclusive news partner The Independent will host an evening of emerging talent at Folklore with performances from Scottish soul storyteller James Emmanuel, Dublin folk six-piece Madra Salach, and London neo-soul artist Ashaine White.

DIY are set to take over MOTH Club to present exciting new music from girl made five-piece Girl Group, French multi-instrumentalist Max Baby, and Irish indie-pop producer Annie-Dog.

At Oslo, sister electronic duo SISTRA, soul singer songwriter Ava Joe, and Aussie pop punk duo Teenage Joans will take to the stage in an evening of music hosted by Ticketmaster New Music.

BBC Introducing will host a dynamic evening of new music at Paper Dress Vintage featuring the emotionally charged alt-pop from South London singer songwriter Persia Holder, soulful storyteller Elsa, and a fusion of R&B and Afro influences from Tottenham’s Tukki.

Dork will showcase an exciting selection of new talent at Sebright Arms featuring Luton electro-punk duo The Itch, Dublin post-punk party trio Really Good Time, and provocative queer punk band SLAG.

Over at The Victoria, Notion will present Kentucky sister rock duo Girl Tones, shoegaze alt-rock outfit Saint Clair, and London art-punk five-piece Ain’t.

This year’s FIRST FIFTY live launch also sees the introduction of two new venues to the programme. New media partner Ones to Watch is showcasing a selection of new talent at The George Tavern, with bedroom pop poet Sean Trelford, Toronto multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Clothesline From Hell, and Glasgow alt rock five piece Tanzana taking to the stage, whilst CLASH will takeover The Jago, with an unmissable night of new talent including Nigerian born singer songwriter Tommy WÁ, Swedish musician Isak Benjamin, and alternative folk singer-songwriter Dermot Henry.

Additionally, suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) have been confirmed as the lead charity partner for 2026, and ticket buyers will have the option to donate to the charity when they purchase their tickets. More information about the partnership to follow soon.

Simon Gunning, CALM CEO says: “Music is part of the DNA of CALM – right from the time Tony Wilson helped us launch. We use it to reach more people who need us. To make some noise about suicide and help save lives. That’s why it’s so brilliant to be The Great Escape’s lead charity partner.

You’ll see us down the front. On the walls of every venue. Speaking on the panels. Making sure people know that if they’re struggling, we’re here for them. And with the festival taking place during Mental Health Awareness Week in 2026, it seems the perfect time to get that message out there.”

With several thousands of music fans from across the country and globe descending on the Brighton seaside for The Great Escape every May, fans are urged to book their accommodation early. Festival dates at recommended hotels are available for booking now via The Great Escape website HERE.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2026 season from 13th – 16th May in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival are on sale HERE.

THE GREAT ESCAPE 2026 FIRST FIFTY LIVE LAUNCH SHOWS: LONDON – THURSDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2025:

DIY present at Moth Club, Valette Street, London, E9 6NU

Girl Group

Max Baby

Annie-Dog



The Independent present at Folklore, 186 Hackney Road, London, E2 7QL

James Emmanuel

Madra Salach

Ashaine White



BBC Introducing present at Paper Dress Vintage, 352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR

Persia Holder

Elsa

Tukki



Dork present at Sebright Arms, 31-35 Coate Street, London, E2 9AG

The Itch

Really Good Time

SLAG



Clash present at The Jago, 440 Kingsland Road, London, E8 4AA

Tommy WÁ

Isak Benjamin

Dermot Henry



Notion present at The Victoria, 451 Queensbridge Road, London, E8 3AS

Girl Tones

Saint Clair

Ain’t



Ones to Watch present at The George Tavern, 373 Commercial Road, Stepney Green, London, E1 0LA

Sean Trelford

Clothesline from Hell

Tanzana



Ticketmaster New Music present at Oslo, 1A Amhurst Road, London, E8 1JB

SISTRA

Ava Joe

Teenage Joans



ABOUT CALM:

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is a suicide prevention charity on a mission to help people end their misery, not their lives.

1 in 4 people in the UK have experienced suicidal thoughts. They’re here to help anyone struggling with life – and provide everyone with the skills to help prevent suicide.

They’ve got loads of tools and resources to help people find the support they need, including a life-saving helpline for people who can’t see a way forward, as well as vital online resources for anyone who needs them. They also run vital campaigns to increase awareness, smash stereotypes, and change the culture around mental health and suicide.

To learn more about CALM, their services, or to find support and advice, please visit thecalmzone.net

