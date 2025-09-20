A domestic abuse charity in Brighton has been given a £60,000 boost by the Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne.

Mrs Bourne said that the money would help fund two new posts aimed at supporting young people affected by domestic abuse and unhealthy relationships.

The cash will be used by RISE (Refuge, Information, Support and Education) to pilot the new service, creating two specialist posts – a young people’s violence advocate and a young people’s counsellor.

The police and crime commissioner said: “Both roles will provide young people with age-specific support and advice, focusing on reducing risk and supporting with emotional recovery from domestic abuse in personal and family relationships.

“Young people will learn about the impacts of coercive and controlling behaviours and will be supported in understanding and navigating criminal and civil justice systems.

“Dedicated counselling and wellbeing support will also help young people to develop healthy coping mechanisms and to rebuild their confidence.

“During the pilot period, RISE aim to directly support up to 40 young people and 20 family members.

“Much of their work will take place in schools and young people’s provision settings.

“The charity say they will also work closely with youth workers hoping to benefit an additional 50 young people.”

Mrs Bourne added: “Domestic abuse is not just limited to ‘partner’ relationships – it can take place between parents and children, siblings or even extended relatives.

“It’s important that young people understand the misuse of power and control and, if they have been a victim of domestic abuse or an unhealthy relationship, that they are supported to cope and recover.

“The new specialist roles will be key in preventing further harm which can be crucial in breaking cycles of abuse or long-lasting trauma.

“I very much look forward to working closely with RISE and hearing about the outcomes of the pilot.”

RISE chief executive Jo Gough said: “RISE is pleased to be piloting this new service to help young people who are affected by domestic abuse and unhealthy relationships, with the support of Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne.

“That support is a powerful acknowledgment of both the existence of and importance of challenging abuse at all ages.

“Young people, as they work out who they are and how to be in the world, are primed to be responsive to external influences.

“This means they can be particularly susceptible to both enriching and destabilising cultural narratives.

“This pilot project gives us the opportunity to work with young people where they are, understanding what’s going on for them and helping them make the best choices they can for themselves.”