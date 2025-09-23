The first images of two new blocks of scores of council flats have been released.

Brighton and Hove City Council wants to build 76 flats on two sites on either side of Edward Street in Kemp Town.

One is on the Edward Street South car park next to Hereford Court and Malthouse Court, and the other on the site where Oakley House currently stands – home to the Wood Store.

The flats on the car park site would be in two blocks – a 12-storey block containing 36 flats for people aged 55 or over, and a six-storey block of 17 flats.



On the Oakley House site, a six-storey block would house 23 flats.

All would be rented to tenants directly by the council.



The council has submitted two planning applications to itself which are now available to view on its planning portal.

It says a consultation on the plans carried out last year found neighbours were largely in favour of building more homes.

But there were concerns over the height of the buildings, particularly the impact on privacy, views and sunlight as well as worries about increased traffic