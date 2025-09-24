A two-day inquest is due be held next year for a Brighton man who died after surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Arthur Brooke Craig, 77, of Brighton Marina, died after an investigative operation at the Royal Sussex in June last year. He had a perforated bowel and sepsis.

Coroner Gareth Jones said that the inquest would look at the cause and treatment of Mr Craig’s perforated bowel which, it was suggested, could have been the main cause of death.

The coroner will also explore other aspects of Mr Craig’s treatment and care under colorectal surgeon Marc Lamah who carried out the operation.

Emma Corkill, for Mr Craig’s family, said that they had questions about wider “systemic” problems at the hospital which were known about.

She told a pre-inquest review: “The family feel that there were similar issues in their father’s death.”

“It’s not one thing that’s happened. It’s a series of things that may have happened and may have gone wrong.”

Emma Kurzner, for University Sussex Hospitals, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said that the inquest should focus on how Mr Craig died and not turn into a public inquiry.

The coroner said: “This is a case about the appropriateness of surgery.”

Mr Craig was admitted to the Royal Sussex after going to the A&E (accident and emergency) department on Tuesday 28 May last year.

He had investigative intestinal surgery on Friday 14 June died on Wednesday 26 June.

The pre-inquest review took place at the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court, in Horsham.

The inquest is due to resume on a date to be set.