A two-day inquest is due be held next year for a Brighton man who died after surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
Arthur Brooke Craig, 77, of Brighton Marina, died after an investigative operation at the Royal Sussex in June last year. He had a perforated bowel and sepsis.
Coroner Gareth Jones said that the inquest would look at the cause and treatment of Mr Craig’s perforated bowel which, it was suggested, could have been the main cause of death.
The coroner will also explore other aspects of Mr Craig’s treatment and care under colorectal surgeon Marc Lamah who carried out the operation.
Emma Corkill, for Mr Craig’s family, said that they had questions about wider “systemic” problems at the hospital which were known about.
She told a pre-inquest review: “The family feel that there were similar issues in their father’s death.”
“It’s not one thing that’s happened. It’s a series of things that may have happened and may have gone wrong.”
Emma Kurzner, for University Sussex Hospitals, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said that the inquest should focus on how Mr Craig died and not turn into a public inquiry.
The coroner said: “This is a case about the appropriateness of surgery.”
Mr Craig was admitted to the Royal Sussex after going to the A&E (accident and emergency) department on Tuesday 28 May last year.
He had investigative intestinal surgery on Friday 14 June died on Wednesday 26 June.
The pre-inquest review took place at the West Sussex, Brighton and Hove Coroner’s Court, in Horsham.
The inquest is due to resume on a date to be set.
Emma Kurzner, for University Sussex Hospitals, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said that the inquest should focus on how Mr Craig died and not turn into a public inquiry.
But it is not her father who died! Plus an Inquiry, if found to be needed, might save other patients’ lives.
There is much wrong with the University Sussex Hospitals. All their shiny new buildings do not conceal patient safety concerns and emerging scandals about the quality of care.
This makes me sick and angry! How are those under investigation for such heinous crimes be allowed to practise within the NHS when they have recently been struck off working Privately? The RSCH need to Suspend those under investigation for public interest and safety. They are allowed to continue to murder and maim, why?
I am also a patient who had my life totally ruined by one of the surgeons under current police investigation. I was in the RSCH recently and while there yet another patient who had a routine op had her bowel nicked, surgeon sent her to a hospice to die! Poor family members, all I could do was give them the info I had at that time. Police are unable to suspend them and have been told it is up to the CEO of the RSCH to do so my MP has written to said CEO of the RSCH regarding concerns. Enough is enough and Justice For All needs to be served.
Apparently the Hospital Management have ‘complete confidence’ in the work of said surgeon – it beggars belief after all that’s gone on especially when Mr Pincher of the Tory party was suspended for pinching someone’s bottom …