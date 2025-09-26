A conspiracy theorist has been fined for shoving a trans activist at a Brighton rally.

Matthew Payne, 59, was found guilty of assaulting Denise Friend after a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court last summer.

Today, he told the same court he had been afraid if he had pleaded guilty, people would think he was a Nazi, which he strongly denied.

However, he failed to convince district judge Jack Triggs he felt any remorse for the shove, which happened at a Let Women Speak rally in Victoria Gardens in September 2022.

Payne, of The Promenade, Peacehaven, had been attending the gender critical rally and Ms Friend had been part of a protest against that and advocating for trans rights.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, Denise Friend said she had found the incident very distressing and it had left her wondering if it would be safe to go to other protests in Brighton.

She added: “The defendant does not seem to have learned anything from what happened at court,” referring to material she had seen online but which was not put before the court today.

The court heard from probation officer Guy Goodwin, who had spoken to Payne at length before this morning’s hearing.

He said: “He said he was hit on the head by a megaphone. He admits he pushed the woman, but he was concerned that he was going to be sentenced as a member of a far right group.

“He has been referred to as such online, and there have been some in person incidents.

“I would not say for a second that he’s someone who has far right views. His particular views feel more on the left side of things.”

Representing himself, Payne, also known as Matt in a Hat, said: “I shouldn’t have done this. It was something at the moment of time. I wish I’d never been.”

He also repeated his accusation that Ms Friend had hit him with a megaphone, which he had not been able to prove at trial.

Mr Triggs said: “Clearly this is an offence with an underlying matter which has a great deal of particular emotion. That was the case in 2022 and is the case now.

“I’m hear only to deal with the assault by beating. There’s no additional allegation of membership of a group. I’m not passing any view or comment on any of the groups views because it’s not my place to do so.

“I’m not convinced, having looked at the CCTV, that there was substantial force. It’s a push – it’s clearly very upsetting for Ms Friend but I have to consider it in the context of the type of violence that can come in the offence of assault by beating.

“I’m not sure you are remorseful so I cannot give you credit for that.”

He fined Payne £500 and ordered him to pay costs of £85, plus a victim surcharge of £200. It was agreed he can pay this at a rate of £25 a week.