Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him about an attack on a student.

The incident took place in Ditchling Road, Brighton on Wednesday, 17 September at around 8.15pm.

It was reported that the victim, a 17-year-old student, noticed an argument taking place between a man and a woman in the street nearby.

The man allegedly approached the student and physically assaulted him.

The altercation was broken up by the woman and a friend of the victim.

Both the man and the woman left the area. The victim suffered head and facial injuries.

Officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry, and the investigation remains ongoing.

We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1296 of 17/09.