The number of deaths and serious injuries linked to drink and drug driving soared last year, Sussex Police said,

The toll in 2024 exceeded the total for the two previous years combined.

the figures were published as the force begins its annual Christmas crackdown today (Monday 1 December).

Sussex Police said: “Think you won’t get caught? Think again.

“This is the message being issued as Sussex Police prepares to launch its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug drivers.”

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who is also the roads policing lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Every year, we see a number of innocent people killed or seriously injured on our roads by drivers who are high on drink or drugs, and it needs to stop.

“The impact on victims and their families is devastating and no one should expect to receive a knock on the door to be told they have lost their loved one in a collision due to a drink or drug driver.

“With the festive season now upon us, we will be stepping up patrols again this month – in addition to routine roads policing duties 365 days a year – to ensure we protect all road users in Sussex and bring those offenders to justice.”

Sussex Police said: “For the whole of 2024, there were 70 collisions in Sussex where someone was killed or seriously injured related to alcohol and 48 related to drugs.”

The total of 118 deaths and serious injuries last year compres with 100 in the previous two years combined.

In 2023, the number of deaths and serious injuries linked to alcohol totalled 27 while 19 were linked to drug driving.

In 2022, the figures were 46 and 8 respectively, making 54 in all.

Sussex Police said: “The total number of arrests in 2024 were 1,128 for drink driving and 1,021 for drug driving.

“This compares to 1,127 for drink driving and 1,119 for drug driving in 2023 and 1,275 for drink driving and 1,002 for drug driving in 2022.”

Chief Constable Shiner added: “We hear the same excuses every year – ‘I was only around the corner’… ‘I felt fine to drive’… ‘I didn’t think I’d get caught’… The bottom line is there is absolutely no excuse to drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Those who do can expect to face the full consequences, which can include being disqualified from driving, a hefty fine or even a prison sentence. But for the families of victims killed in collisions, it is a life sentence.

“There are so many ways to get home safely this Christmas. Book a taxi, take public transport, get a lift with someone you know is sober or don’t consume drink or drugs at all. Do not take the risk. We can assure you it is not worth it.”

Sussex Police said: “A total of 270 drink and drug driving arrests were made in Sussex during the last month-long campaign which ran from Sunday 1 December 2024 to Wednesday 1 January 2025.

“Many motorists may not realise they are still over the limit for alcohol the morning after Christmas parties or a night out with friends.

“Meanwhile, those who consume drugs may not realise that the chemicals stay in their bodies for a long time – often days or weeks – which means they can be over the drug drive limit for a considerable period after taking them.

“With this in mind, our officers will be tackling this burgeoning issue head on. This year, alongside our drink drive messaging, we are launching a new drug driving campaign: ‘Think Again.’

“We aim to challenge the myths that people rely on to ‘justify’ drug driving at Christmas time and amplify perceptions of enforcement, especially at night and the morning after.”

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne said: “This Christmas, don’t risk it.

“If you drink or take drugs and then drive, you are gambling with lives – your own and everyone else’s on the road.

“Alcohol and drugs destroy your ability to make safe decisions and the consequences can be catastrophic.

“Sussex Police will be out in force as part of Operation Limit and, if you choose to drive under the influence, the chances are you will be caught.

“The safest choice is simple: don’t drink or take drugs and drive.

“The new Fatal Five Unit, which will launch early next year, will tackle the most dangerous driving behaviours on Sussex’s roads, including drink and drug driving.

“Plan ahead, get a taxi, use public transport or stay over – because no celebration is worth a life.”

Sussex Police added: “In keeping with previous campaigns, Sussex Police will be publishing the names of some of those convicted to raise awareness of the issue and to act as a deterrent to others from committing the same offence.

“The consequences of drink or drug driving could include

– Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else

– A minimum 12-month ban

– An unlimited fine

– A possible prison sentence

– A criminal record which could affect your current and future employment

– An increase in your car insurance costs

– Difficulty travelling to countries such as the USA

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.”