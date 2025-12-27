Six new firefighters are joining colleagues in Brighton and Hove on the completion of their training just a few days before Christmas.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) proudly welcomed its newest wholetime firefighters at a formal Pass Out Parade held at the Service Training Centre in Maresfield on Friday 19 December 2025.

“The ceremony marked the successful completion of the 42nd Wholetime Firefighter Course, an intensive 13-week programme designed to prepare recruits for the demands of operational firefighting and emergency response across East Sussex.

“Throughout the course, trainee firefighters undertook rigorous training covering all core aspects of the role, including firefighting techniques, road traffic collision response, working at height, water rescue, hazardous materials, first aid and medical response and the use of breathing apparatus.

“Trainees were assessed through a combination of practical drills and theoretical evaluations to ensure they could respond safely, professionally and effectively as part of an operational crew.

“The firefighters passing out demonstrated a high level of commitment, resilience and teamwork throughout their training.

“Their achievement reflects not only their own dedication but also the expertise and support of the instructional team and specialist staff who contributed to the programme.

“The Pass Out Parade was attended by senior officers, instructors, family members and friends, all of whom gathered to recognise the hard work and determination shown by the new firefighters.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service congratulates all members of the 42nd Wholetime Course.”

They include Tommy Hatton, Shannon McFadden and Mathew Brown who will be stationed at Preston Circus, in Brighton, and George Thripp, Nicolas Shaw and Rhys Mulhern who will be based at Hove.

Other new recruits include Samuel Lees and Natasha Hall, who are joining colleagues in Lewes, John Firth and Joseph Lumby, at Eastbourne, Daniel Everett, at The Ridge, Hastings, Benjamin Cook, in Newhaven, and Edward Austen and Javon Wisdom at Crowborough.

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wishes them every success in their firefighting careers as they begin their service protecting local communities.”