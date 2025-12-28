As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Eight council-owned blocks of flats were earmarked for demolition, leaving more than a thousand tenants in three areas of Brighton in need of a new home

Two independent businesses were finally evicted by the Co-Op despite a three-year campaign supported by thousands of people

Plans to widen pavements, plant trees and remove parking from a city centre street blighted by antisocial behaviour were unveiled by the council.

A woman from Brighton was prohibited from begging for two years – and banned from local branches of the Pret a Manger sandwich shop chain

A Brighton primary school announced plans to become an academy and join a trust that already runs two other local primaries.

(t was revealed the owner of the Royal Albion Hotel still owes nearly £1 million to Brighton and Hove City Council two years after a fire ravaged the seafront landmark.