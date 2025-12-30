As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Brighton and Hove City Council proposed absorbing places on its northern and eastern edges as part of a shake up of councils across Sussex.

A tenant with mental health problems was believed to have committed suicide while living with a nightmare neighbour.

Brighton’s bus drivers announced they would to strike over two days in October in a dispute over pay. The strikes were called off days before the first day after a new pay offer was made.

A two-day inquest was scheduled for next year for a Brighton man who died after surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook approved a £280 million scheme for 495 homes on the old gasworks site in east Brighton.

A pair of landlords were facing a five figure legal bill after their tenant took them to court over damp. The trial is due to take place next month.