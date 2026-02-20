A Brighton PC has been barred from policing for lying in an official report, Sussex Police said today (Friday 20 February).

Hannah Brice resigned before a disciplinary hearing found that she had breached police professional standards relating to honesty and integrity when dealing with a domestic incident.

The force said: “A former recruit Sussex Police Constable would have been dismissed without notice if she hadn’t resigned, following an accelerated gross misconduct hearing.

“Ex-PC Hannah Brice, who was posted to the Divisional Coaching Unit, in Brighton, was proven to have breached the standards of honesty and integrity.

“She was found to have been untruthful when updating paperwork relating to a domestic incident and falsely claimed to have spoken to a victim offering safeguarding advice.

“An accelerated gross misconduct hearing on Friday 20 February concluded she had breached professional standards amounting to gross misconduct.

“She was placed on the College of Policing barred list prohibiting her from serving as a police officer in future.”

Detective Chief Inspector Amy Cutting said: “Honesty and integrity are qualities central to being an effective police officer.

“Officers who fail to uphold such fundamental standards have no place in policing and we will take appropriate action to remove them from the service.”