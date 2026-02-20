The former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has contacted Sussex Police to raise concerns about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Mr Brown said: “I have submitted a five-page memorandum to the Metropolitan, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley and other relevant UK police constabularies.

“This memorandum provides new and additional information to that which I submitted last week to the Met, Essex and Thames Valley police forces where I expressed my concern that we secure justice for trafficked girls and women.”

Sussex Police said today (Friday 20 February): “Sussex Police received a letter from the office of the Right Honourable Gordon Brown at 3.50pm on Thursday 19 February.

“The contents of the letter are currently being reviewed to determine the appropriate next steps.”

It was unclear what linked Mountbatten-Windsor to Sussex in relation the details that have emerged in the latest “Epstein files” documents to be released.

At least one news publisher said that the memo from the former Labour Prime Minister contained information gleaned from files that were recently released by the United States Department of Justice.

The information was said to relate to flights in and out of British airports such as Gatwick by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, using private jet aircraft. Epstein was accused of trafficking women and girls.

A total of nine police forces and the National Crime Agency are understood to be assessing the information contained in the 3.5 million documents published by the American government.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at 8am yesterday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police have also searched the homes of another prominent associate of Epstein, the former Labour cabinet minister and European commissioner Peter Mandelson.

Mandelson, most recently the former British ambassador to the US, resigned from the House of Lords earlier this month after documents suggested that he leaked market-sensitive government information to Epstein during the 2008 financial crisis.