Man, 34, dies in Hove

A 34-year-old man died in Hove early on Boxing Day.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old local man at an address in Albany Villas, Hove, in the early hours of Thursday 26 December.

“The victim sustained head injuries after he was assaulted in North Street, Brighton, around 3.59am on Saturday 21 December, and detectives are seeking to determine if this incident contributed to the man’s death.

“The cause of death remains under investigation at this stage, and anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Curve.

“Four suspects were located and arrested at Brighton railway station shortly after the assault occurred, and a possible fifth suspect remains outstanding.

“Three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, all from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”