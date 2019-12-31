Port boss bows out after 10 years at the helm

Shoreham Port chief executive Rodney Lunn has retired after 10 years at the helm.

Mr Lunn, who turns 60 next month, has led the port through a period of sustained growth, with revenues rising to £14 million a year from £8 million.

He also chaired the British Ports Association (BPA) for two years until April last year. He served as vice-chair of the industry representative body for the two years before and remains on the BPA Council.

Mr Lunn started his maritime career at sea as a deck officer with P&O before a stint at the weather services company Oceanroutes.

He went on to work in various senior roles for Inchcape Shipping Services before joining Shoreham Port in 2009.

He took over from two other Rods – his predecessor as port chief executive Rod Johnstone and the chairman who was in post when he started, Rod Danes.

Mr Lunn’s successor as port chief executive, Tom Willis, has already taken up his post, enjoying a handover period that started last month.

The port said: “Under Rodney’s leadership, Shoreham Port has seen a 75 per cent growth in revenue from £8 million to £14 million and the port has seen many significant improvements every year with a focused diversification of business across all streams.

“The operational cargo base remains strong with great facilities for the customers.

“Additionally, this year 30 per cent of scallops landed in the UK by UK fishing vessels were landed in Shoreham, making it the number one scallop port in the UK.

“Last year, around 1,500 commercial shipping movements and over two million tonnes of cargo were also handled at the port.

“The Port Masterplan remains on track and the port’s tenant community has flourished this year with over 100 businesses and 1,500 jobs in total on site, proving it to be a key economic driver for the local economy.

“Strategic land purchases and development of key sites, including Lady Bee Enterprise Centre, Hove Enterprise Centre extension and now Ferry Wharf, have been welcome additions to its commercial property portfolio.

“The port has also made significant investments in its marina and leisure facilities over the past decade, providing important facilities for the wider community.

“During his tenure Rodney has made significant strides in strengthening the relationship between the port and its surrounding communities, improving stakeholder engagement in accordance with their trust port values.

“The port has also continued to provide jobs for many of those living locally, with the workforce doubling in size under his leadership.

“Rodney has ensured staff feel both valued and supported by making the port a ‘living wage’ employer and by promoting gender equality in the workplace under the Women in Maritime Taskforce.”

Shoreham Port chair Amber Foster thanked Mr Lunn and said: “Rodney has shown excellent leadership over the past 10 years and he will be greatly missed.

“His contribution to Shoreham Port, the local community and port sector has been enormous and his legacy will no doubt be felt for many years to come.

“Rodney’s mantra has been that while Shoreham Port may not be the biggest, it can strive to be the best.

“This has meant hiring the best staff and training everyone to deliver a first-class service to customers and stakeholders.”

Mr Lunn said: “I have been extremely proud to be chief executive of Shoreham Port over the past decade and it has been fantastic to work with such a dedicated and enthusiastic team.

“We have achieved a huge amount together to improve the port’s facilities and as a place to work.

“I am very conscious of the role that the port plays as an economic driver and I firmly believe that Tom’s superb leadership skills and strong track record of leading a diverse workforce will ensure the port continues to maintain, manage and develop the port for all of its stakeholders and customers.”