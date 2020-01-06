External review of home to school transport problems in Brighton and Hove to start next week

An independent review into what went wrong with home to school transport for children with special education needs is due to start next week.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has won the contract to review what went wrong when a new system was introduced across Brighton and Hove at the start of the school year.

The contract starts next Monday (13 January) although LGA representatives are not expected to be on site with Brighton and Hove City Council officers until the end of the month. The LGA is due to deliver its draft report by Friday 28 February.

Problems started when contractors pulled out of new arrangements to transport children and young people with special needs to schools across Brighton and Hove.

A new “dynamic purchasing system” was introduced against councillors’ wishes after the council took advice from a firm of consultants, Edge Pubic Services.

The council hoped to save money on the £3million-a-year service but it is currently on course to go £800,000 over budget.

According to the council, 30 out of 450 children were affected by a situation that some have described as a debacle.

The two worst affected schools were Downs View School, in Woodingdean, and Hill Park School, in Portslade.

Members of the Children, Young People and Skills Committee are due to receive an update on the situation at a meeting – also next Monday.

A report to the committee said that there were now 182 routes, transporting 437 pupils. The report said: “The service is now being delivered without the level of concern expressed at the start of the autumn term.

“The council has introduced an action plan of improvements to address the issues that had emerged and to ensure that service delivery improves. This builds on our existing service improvement plans.”

The report also said that a policy panel, made up of six councillors, looking into areas not covered by the independent review would meet in public.

Controversially, its first meeting last month was held behind closed doors. Conservative councillors Mary Mears and Lee Wares walked out after Green and Labour councillors signed a memorandum of understanding over what would be discussed.

The policy panel meetings are expected to take place “at least monthly” and to be chaired by Green councillor Hannah Clare, the opposition spokesperson on the Children, Young People and Skills Committee.

The Children, Young People and Skills Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall on Monday (13 January). The meeting is scheduled to start at 4pm and should take place in public.