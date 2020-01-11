Brighton & Hove Albion lose narrowly at Everton – but again VAR benefits the Seagulls

Everton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion lost to a 38th minute Richarlison goal and again benefited from two VAR decisions.

Lewis Dunk was adjudged not to have fouled Theo Walcott early in the first half.

And midway through the second half the men at Stockley Park concluded that Dominic Calvert-Lewin had used his arm as he briefly put Everton 2-0 in front and the goal was disallowed.

Leandro Trossard hit the bar for Albion and, right at the end, substitute Glenn Murray saw his chip roll narrowly wide, with Everton’s England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded.

The Seagulls stay 14th in the Premier League and take on Aston Villa at the Amex next Saturday (18 January) with a 3pm kick-off.