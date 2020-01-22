Brighton police inspector faces misconduct hearing accused of having sex on duty

A Brighton police inspector faces a misconduct hearing accused of having sex on duty.

Inspector Tony Lumb is also accused of forming “inappropriate relationships” with five vulnerable women.

He is due to answer the charges at a misconduct hearing at the Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Friday (24 January).

Sussex Police said: “Inspector Anthony Lumb, based at Brighton, will answer allegations that his conduct amounts to a breach of standards of professional behaviour in respect of

– Authority, respect and courtesy

– Duties and responsibilities

– Discreditable conduct

“It is alleged that Inspector Lumb formed inappropriate relationships with five vulnerable women and acted inappropriately on several occasions between 2002 and 2016 when he engaged in sexual activity while on duty.”

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10am on Friday and to take no longer than one day.