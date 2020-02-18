brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Punk Rock returning to Sussex concert venue

Posted On 18 Feb 2020
Popular Sussex concert venue

For those punks with gig withdrawal symptoms, the cure is well on the way. Punk is returning to a popular East Sussex concert venue this year!

The Con Club has over the past few years been a mecca for decent punk rock bands and the faithful have turned up in all weather whatever the season and pogoed their hearts out. There’s a relaxed vibe about the venue and thus bands return to play time and time again. Or is it something to do with the inexpensive decent beer on the pumps that does it? “Mine’s a pint of Long Man please squire!”.

Over the past three years we have witnessed many decent performances at The Con Club including The Piranhas, The Ramonas, Peter And The Test Tube Babies, Bad Manners, The Mekons, Spear Of Destiny, The Dickies, Slaughter & The Dogs, U.K Subs, King Kurt, The Sex Pistols Experience, The Vapors, Cockney Rejects, The Rumjacks, London Calling, Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart, Steve Ignorant’s Slice Of Life, Chelsea, Subhumans, The SoapGirls, Discharge, Penetration, Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants, The Men They Couldn’t Hang, and The Boys.

Anti-Nowhere League

Now you can add to the list one of THE punk heavyweights….the Anti-Nowhere League! They will be playing the venue on Saturday 31st October 2020. It’s certain that this will quickly sell out, as no doubt they will be bringing their mates down the 24 miles from their hometown in Tunbridge Wells. Many punters will also no doubt be travelling up to Lewes from Brighton & Hove and then there’s the local Lewes residents as well.

I can’t actually recall the Anti-Nowhere League having played in Lewes before as they always have a Brighton date in amongst their UK tours. Their last Brighton concert was at Patterns on 9th February 2019 – read our review HERE and that was virtually a year to the day from their previous one at the same venue on 10th February 2019 – review HERE. So I assume this is a case of the band saying “Well, I’ve been to Hastings and I’ve been to Brighton; I’ve been to Eastbourne too; So what, so what…” But I’ve never been to Lewes?

No doubt during the darkened night of Halloween 2020 (31st October), the lucky punk punters who have a ticket, will be safe inside The Con Club and being subjected to ‘We Are The League’, ‘Streets Of London’, ‘For You’, ‘I Hate… People’ and the infamous ‘So What?’ as part of the Anti-Nowhere League set.

I’m currently not sure who the support act(s) will be, as the event has only been announced this evening, but the concert is being brought on the venue by Death Or Glory Promotions, so might be an idea keeping an eye on their Facebook page HERE as you never know, there may well be a few more punk gig announcements to follow?

So without further ado, purchase your tickets HERE before they all get snapped up!

Research more here:
www.antinowhereleague.com
www.facebook.com/antinowhereleague

The Anti-Nowhere League’s last Brighton concert appearance in 2019 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

