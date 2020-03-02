Man robbed at knifepoint for electric scooter

Police are appealing for witnesses following a knifepoint robbery in Brighton.

A man was riding his electric scooter up Elm Grove around 7.45pm on Sunday 1 March when he was approached by an unknown man in possession of a knife, who demanded he handed over the vehicle.

The suspect then rode off on the scooter before police were called. He is described as white, slim, and tall, wearing a blue puffa jacket, blue baseball cap and light coloured jeans.

Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with CCTV in the area which may have captured the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1156 of 01/03.