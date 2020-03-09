Patient on isolation ward at Royal Sussex after testing positive for coronavirus

A patient who tested positive for coronavirus while being treated at the Royal Sussex is now in the hospital’s isolation ward.

The patient came to the hospital for a different reason and was tested on Sunday.

Patients and staff are being told to attend the hospital as normal.

Another patient connected to the University of Sussex was announced this morning and is currently self isolating at home.

Today’s figures for Brighton and Hove confirmed cases are expected to be released later this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “A patient at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The patient is being cared for on an isolation ward at the hospital where they continue to be monitored and treated.

“Staff who have come into contact with the patient have been informed and if advised by Public Health England are self-isolating.

“The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all services are operating normally.

“All other patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless advised not to.”