Hove bar owner hands back his licence after machete attack outside premises

Posted On 10 Mar 2020 at 10:21 pm
A Hove bar owner has surrendered his licence after a security guard was injured in a machete attack outside his premises.

Afshin Kianifard, 50, owner of the Mixologist, in Church Road, handed back the licence after Sussex Police called for a licence review by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The licence had already been suspended after the attack last month which is the subject of criminal proceedings.

The police asked for a review on the ground that in the opinion of a senior police officer the premises were associated with serious disorder.

Unusually the evidence was heard in secret by a licensing panel made up of three councillors which met at Brighton Town Hall today (Tuesday 10 March).

The licence was previously reviewed in March 2017 when the premises was known as Misty’s.

The licensing panel three years ago said: “The review has been applied for by Sussex Police on the basis that the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety have been seriously undermined due to a series of incidents at the premises including assaults with life-changing injuries, public order offences and incidents involving severe intoxication going back to at least January 2015.

“Drug swab profiling also revealed high levels of reading for cocaine within parts of the premises on three occasions.

“The panel expressed serious concerns at the nature and severity of many of the incidents.

“After careful consideration the panel has decided to accept and endorse the memorandum of agreement put forward by the police and licence holder.

“The premises licence holder has agreed to a voluntary closure of licensable activity at Misty’s commencing on Friday 17 March and ending on Friday 31 March 2017.

“The panel wish to make it clear that these steps constitute a ‘yellow card’ in line with the adopted enforcement procedure and that any further incidents are likely to result in a further review and likely revocation of the licence.”

The licensing panel, chaired by Green councillor Lizzie Deane, is expected to send its conclusions to Mr Kianifard tomorrow (Wednesday 11 March).

Meanwhile, Ashkan Zahedian, 29, owner of the neighbouring premises, Shandiz, is in prison on remand.

He is awaiting trial on a charge of maliciously wounding Danny Chapman, also 29, with intent to do him grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Zahedian, of Bodiam House, Davigdor Road, Hove, also faces a charge of having a machete in a public place.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday 19 March.

Two other men, a 52-year-old and a 34-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of GBH, and a 30-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting actual bodily harm.

They have all been released on police bail until Wednesday 18 March.

See also:

  1. Christopher Hawtree March 11, 2020 at 6:58 am Reply

    I have said for some while, since being a Councillor in Central Hove, that this stretch of bars and restaurants should be avoided.

